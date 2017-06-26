Philando Castile family reaches $3M s...

Philando Castile family reaches $3M settlement in death

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Friday June 16, 2017, file photo, Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist who was killed by Officer Jeronimo Yanez, speaks about her reaction to a not guilty verdict for Yanez at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn. Valerie Castile reached a nearly $3 million settlement in Philando Castile's death, announced Monday, June 26, by attorneys for Valerie Castile and the city of St. Anthony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7... 4 hr Bill Dunning 16
News Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita... 11 hr 07 Mustang 2
News Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con... Sun Trump forever 2
News Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ... Sat Suezanne 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 23 HotnPhx 1,165
News Nine questions we have about the Senate health ... Jun 22 KillCommies 2
News Barbara Harrison - About Us News Story - WRC | ... (Apr '08) Jun 21 Nancy 87
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC