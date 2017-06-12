Peter Lucas: Comey and the Gang That ...

Peter Lucas: Comey and the Gang That Couldn't Leak Straight

Comey, under questioning, revealed that he was behind the leak of his memo to The New York Times that alleged that President Trump asked him to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. He said he gave the memo to a friend who is a professor at Columbia University and that the friend anonymously leaked the contents of the memo to his friends at the Times.

Chicago, IL

