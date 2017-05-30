O'Reilly's next book is 'Killing England,' coming Sept. 19
In this April 6, 2016, file photo, Bill O'Reilly attends The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in New York. O'Reilly's next book, and the first announced since his ouster from Fox News, brings his multimillion-selling "Killing" historical series to the Revolutionary War era.
