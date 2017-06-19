North Korea seeks U.N. post for offic...

North Korea seeks U.N. post for official, arousing concern over access to confidential information

Read more: The Japan Times

North Korea has been pressing to secure a position at U.N. headquarters in New York for one of its officials through the world body's work program, multiple U.N. sources familiar with the matter told Kyodo News on Saturday. Washington and Tokyo have expressed serious concerns about the possibility, arguing that if a North Korean official secured a U.N. job within the Department of Political Affairs, for example, the official could be privy to confidential information that could advance the isolated country's national interests.



