North Korea: Delegation 'mugged' by US authorities

North Korea says delegates it sent to a United Nations' conference in New York were "literally mugged" by US authorities as they tried to leave John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday. In a report published Sunday, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency accused US Department of Homeland Security officers and airport police of taking a diplomatic package away from the delegation, which it said carried a valid diplomatic courier certificate.

