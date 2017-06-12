North Korea: Delegation 'mugged' by U...

North Korea: Delegation 'mugged' by US authorities

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

North Korea says delegates it sent to a United Nations' conference in New York were "literally mugged" by US authorities as they tried to leave John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday. In a report published Sunday, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency accused US Department of Homeland Security officers and airport police of taking a diplomatic package away from the delegation, which it said carried a valid diplomatic courier certificate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con... 4 hr totallydisgusted 1
News Milwaukee County sheriff rescinds Homeland Secu... 12 hr GEORGE 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri HotnPhx 1,161
News Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl... Jun 15 joe 2
News The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa... Jun 15 USA Today 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 15 Lottery Traitors ... 143
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... Jun 14 Frogface Kate 38
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC