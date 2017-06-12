North Korea: Delegation 'mugged' by US authorities
North Korea says delegates it sent to a United Nations' conference in New York were "literally mugged" by US authorities as they tried to leave John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday. In a report published Sunday, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency accused US Department of Homeland Security officers and airport police of taking a diplomatic package away from the delegation, which it said carried a valid diplomatic courier certificate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|4 hr
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Milwaukee County sheriff rescinds Homeland Secu...
|12 hr
|GEORGE
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl...
|Jun 15
|joe
|2
|The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa...
|Jun 15
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 15
|Lottery Traitors ...
|143
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|Jun 14
|Frogface Kate
|38
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC