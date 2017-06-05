News 40 mins ago 4:19 p.m.Man busted with over 1,000 fake drugs at Bonnaroo: 'I'm doing God's work'
A New York man busted with more than 1,000 fake drugs less than the first 24 hours into the 16th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival told authorities he "was doing God's work." According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Department, David E. Brady, 45 of Albany, N.Y. was sitting under a tent Wednesday on the grounds of the four-day festival held in Manchester, Tenn.
