News 40 mins ago 4:19 p.m.Man busted ...

News 40 mins ago 4:19 p.m.Man busted with over 1,000 fake drugs at Bonnaroo: 'I'm doing God's work'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A New York man busted with more than 1,000 fake drugs less than the first 24 hours into the 16th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival told authorities he "was doing God's work." According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Department, David E. Brady, 45 of Albany, N.Y. was sitting under a tent Wednesday on the grounds of the four-day festival held in Manchester, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) 2 hr Lou 8
News James Comey wasn't the first FBI director to ke... 6 hr Ronald 3
News Russian hackers' election goal may have been sw... 13 hr Mullahing It Over 10
News Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo... Thu Ms Sassy 3
News In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ... Wed Elise R Gingerich 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,159
News New York Times Admits Batteries Necessary For G... Tue Solarman 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC