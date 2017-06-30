New York Times staffers walkout in support of copy editors
Scores of newsroom staffers staged an afternoon walkout of the Times' New York office, protesting plans to dramatically reduce the paper's editing staff. "They say cutbacks, we say fight back," employees yelled as they circled the building, carrying signs that read "Copy editors save our buts" and "Without us, it's the New Yrok Times."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|5 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7...
|14 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|60
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|19 hr
|C Kersey
|6
|At Age 80, Woman Receives Associate Degree From...
|Thu
|Lets_Improve_Safety
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 28
|Roger
|1,167
|Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita...
|Jun 27
|Trump is a joke
|3
|Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ...
|Jun 24
|Suezanne
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC