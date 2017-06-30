New York Times staffers walkout in su...

New York Times staffers walkout in support of copy editors

Read more: KMIZ

Scores of newsroom staffers staged an afternoon walkout of the Times' New York office, protesting plans to dramatically reduce the paper's editing staff. "They say cutbacks, we say fight back," employees yelled as they circled the building, carrying signs that read "Copy editors save our buts" and "Without us, it's the New Yrok Times."

Chicago, IL

