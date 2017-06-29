New York farmers market shuttered by 9/11 reopens downtown
A farmers market that once operated at the World Trade Center has returned to the area for the first time since Sept. 11. Vendors have not been in the area for nearly 16 years, but now a new market stands just east of One World Trade Center.
