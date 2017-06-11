New York attorney general looking at ...

New York attorney general looking at Eric Trump charity's payouts

WTAQ-AM Green Bay

New York's attorney general is looking into a report that the Eric Trump Foundation funneled more than $1 million from charity golf tournaments into President Donald Trump's business, a spokesman for the attorney general said on Friday. Forbes magazine reported this week that the charity run by Eric Trump, the president's second-oldest son, paid the Trump Organization to use its properties for charity events in recent years even though Eric Trump had told donors that the golf course and other assets were being used for free, so that just about all the money donated would help sick children.

