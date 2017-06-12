NBC's Brokaw challenges journalists to expose fake news
This April 15, 2015 file photo, Tom Brokaw attends the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "Live From New York!" at The Beacon Theatre in New York. Brokaw is challenging fellow journalists to write more about the scourge of "fake news."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|10 hr
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|20 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|23 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Donald Scampi
|142
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|HotnPhx
|1,160
|Sessionsa testimony to Congress Tuesday to be o...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo...
|Jun 10
|corruption spotter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC