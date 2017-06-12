NBC's Brokaw challenges journalists t...

NBC's Brokaw challenges journalists to expose fake news

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

This April 15, 2015 file photo, Tom Brokaw attends the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "Live From New York!" at The Beacon Theatre in New York. Brokaw is challenging fellow journalists to write more about the scourge of "fake news."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... 10 hr Frogface Kate 38
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student 20 hr USA Today 1
News Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student 23 hr USA Today 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Tue Donald Scampi 142
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue HotnPhx 1,160
News Sessionsa testimony to Congress Tuesday to be o... Mon USA Today 1
News Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo... Jun 10 corruption spotter 4
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC