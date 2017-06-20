Nation-Now 54 mins ago 10:25 a.m.Fixing a toxic culture like Uber's requires more than just a new...
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick apologized after a video surfaced in which he argues with an Uber driver and said he would seek "leadership help>" Recently, Uber has been under fire for a bad corporate culture , which promoted, among other things, sexism and other forms of toxic behavior. This led to a four-month investigation and pressure from the board for founder and CEO Travis Kalanick to take an indefinite leave of absence .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|chuckles
|1,162
|Barbara Harrison - About Us News Story - WRC | ... (Apr '08)
|7 hr
|Nancy
|87
|In the Trump era, a D.C. group has formed to he...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|144
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|Jun 19
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Milwaukee County sheriff rescinds Homeland Secu...
|Jun 18
|GEORGE
|1
|Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl...
|Jun 15
|joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC