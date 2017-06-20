Nation-Now 54 mins ago 10:25 a.m.Fixi...

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick apologized after a video surfaced in which he argues with an Uber driver and said he would seek "leadership help>" Recently, Uber has been under fire for a bad corporate culture , which promoted, among other things, sexism and other forms of toxic behavior. This led to a four-month investigation and pressure from the board for founder and CEO Travis Kalanick to take an indefinite leave of absence .

