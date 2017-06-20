Murdoch's Fox-Sky deal in hands of U....

Murdoch's Fox-Sky deal in hands of U.K. government

Media regulator Ofcom submitted reports to the British government on Tuesday that could decide the fate of 21st Century Fox's bid for pay-TV group Sky. The reports, filed to culture secretary Karen Bradley, consider whether the takeover would be in the public interest.

Chicago, IL

