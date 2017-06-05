Murdoch's Fox-Sky deal at greater risk after U.K. election shock
The shock U.K. election result has increased the risk that 21st Century Fox's planned takeover of broadcaster Sky could be scuppered by political opposition. Shares in Sky fell as much as 4% on Friday as investors worried that the strong performance by the left-wing Labour Party could slow -- or even block -- the 18.5 billion deal championed by Rupert Murdoch.
