Minnesota to open 22 meetings on disp...

Minnesota to open 22 meetings on disputed Enbridge pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this May 12, 2014 file photo, Paul Stolen, a retired state biologist, shows some of the sensitive wetland areas near Minnesota's Itasca State Park. State regulators will open a series of 22 public meetings on an oil pipeline project that opponents have dubbed the next Dakota Access pipeline struggle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton 9 hr Stray- Dog 4
News Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ... Fri iamcuriousnow 2
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... Fri yidfellas v USA 5
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Fri yidfellas v USA 2
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Fri fingers mcgurke 106
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 31 chuckles 1,157
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors 140
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,030 • Total comments across all topics: 281,493,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC