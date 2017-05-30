Minnesota to open 22 meetings on disputed Enbridge pipeline
In this May 12, 2014 file photo, Paul Stolen, a retired state biologist, shows some of the sensitive wetland areas near Minnesota's Itasca State Park. State regulators will open a series of 22 public meetings on an oil pipeline project that opponents have dubbed the next Dakota Access pipeline struggle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton
|11 hr
|Stray- Dog
|4
|Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ...
|Fri
|iamcuriousnow
|2
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Fri
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|140
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC