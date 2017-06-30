Minneapolis council approves $15 an h...

Minneapolis council approves $15 an hour minimum wage

Minneapolis city council candidate Ginger Jentzen, center, celebrates with other supporters of the $15 minimum wage increase after it was passed by City Council at City Hall, Friday, June 30, 2017 in Minneapolis. Minneapolis became the latest city to approve a big hike in its minimum wage, with the City Council voting to hike it to $15 by 2022 Supporters of the $15 minimum wage increase celebrated after it was passed by the City Council at City Hall, Friday, June 30, 2017 in Minneapolis.

