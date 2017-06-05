Milo self-publishing book dropped by Simon and Schuster
The right-wing journalist and speaker known for his vicious rhetoric is self-publishing the memoir that Simon & Schuster dropped in February amid ongoing criticism that it had signed up Yiannopoulos . In a recent Facebook post, Yiannopoulos billed the upcoming release, scheduled for July 4, as "the most controversial book in a generation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|21 min
|chuckles
|1,159
|New York Times Admits Batteries Necessary For G...
|4 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mon
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Hillary Clinton
|Jun 4
|Julia
|29
|Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ...
|Jun 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC