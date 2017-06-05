Milo self-publishing book dropped by ...

Milo self-publishing book dropped by Simon and Schuster

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The right-wing journalist and speaker known for his vicious rhetoric is self-publishing the memoir that Simon & Schuster dropped in February amid ongoing criticism that it had signed up Yiannopoulos . In a recent Facebook post, Yiannopoulos billed the upcoming release, scheduled for July 4, as "the most controversial book in a generation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 21 min chuckles 1,159
News New York Times Admits Batteries Necessary For G... 4 hr Solarman 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mon Proud Dixiecrat 141
News Hillary Clinton Jun 4 Julia 29
News Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ... Jun 4 Dee Dee Dee 3
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 5
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC