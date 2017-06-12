Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hemmed and hawed when pressed repeatedly by Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newtown, Connecticut a hoax. Jones never gave a direct answer in a segment Sunday night on NBC's "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.'
United States
#1 2 hrs ago
She's a disgrace. Trump made her who she is-without trump she would still be nothing. If we ignore-maybe she will go away. NBC--dumb move.
