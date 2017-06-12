Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interv...

Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

There are 1 comment on the Philly.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.. In it, Philly.com reports that:

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hemmed and hawed when pressed repeatedly by Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newtown, Connecticut a hoax. Jones never gave a direct answer in a segment Sunday night on NBC's "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.'

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
totallydisgusted

United States

#1 2 hrs ago
She's a disgrace. Trump made her who she is-without trump she would still be nothing. If we ignore-maybe she will go away. NBC--dumb move.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milwaukee County sheriff rescinds Homeland Secu... 9 hr GEORGE 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri HotnPhx 1,161
News Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl... Jun 15 joe 2
News The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa... Jun 15 USA Today 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 15 Lottery Traitors ... 143
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... Jun 14 Frogface Kate 38
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Jun 13 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC