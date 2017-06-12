Meet the all-star team of lawyers Robert Mueller has assembled...
As the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia gains traction, special counsel Robert Mueller has begun quietly assembling a formidable team of top lawyers and investigators. Mueller has so far hired 12 people and intends to bring on more, his spokesman Peter Carr told The New York Times .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl...
|Thu
|joe
|2
|The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa...
|Jun 15
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 15
|Lottery Traitors ...
|143
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|Jun 14
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|Jun 13
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|Jun 13
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC