Meet Jim Carrey's Mask, 2017 edition:...

Meet Jim Carrey's Mask, 2017 edition: His bushy beard

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Jim Carrey's newest character is his beard. The actor, now producing Showtime's 'I'm Dying Up Here,' adds a new face to the many that have entertained millions for years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 20 hr Lottery Traitors ... 105
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Wed chuckles 1,157
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Wed Lottery Traitors 140
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... May 29 Trump is a joke 910
News Just don't call it 'climate change': How the go... May 28 USA Today 1
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
News Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t... May 26 slick willie expl... 21
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC