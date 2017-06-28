Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO) versus Meredith Corporation (MDP) Critical Comparison
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and Meredith Corporation are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitabiliy, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership. Meredith Corporation has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|2 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|9 hr
|memez
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Roger
|1,167
|News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7...
|Wed
|Truth
|59
|Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita...
|Tue
|Trump is a joke
|3
|Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ...
|Jun 24
|Suezanne
|2
|Nine questions we have about the Senate health ...
|Jun 22
|KillCommies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC