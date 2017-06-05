Man killed in 10-story fall at NYC construction site
Authorities say an upstate New York man has been killed in a 10-story fall while working at a construction site on Manhattan's West Side. The New York Police Department tells the Times Herald-Record of Middletown that Roger Vail, of Montgomery in Orange County, was on a platform on the 16th floor of a building at Ninth Avenue and West 33rd Street when the platform collapsed around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
