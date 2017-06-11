Man charged with threatening lawyers in Fox News suits
A Las Vegas man has been charged with threatening to kill New York lawyers representing Fox News employees who have brought racial discrimination claims against the network. Joseph Amico pleaded not guilty Friday in Manhattan to charges of aggravated harassment and making terrorist threats.
