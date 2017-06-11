Man charged in homeless man's death in Seattle
A homeless man has been charged with murder for allegedly beating another man with an aluminum baseball bat at a homeless encampment. The Seattle Times reports Aaron Rillera was arrested Monday at the encampment near Highway 509 in Seattle's South Park neighborhood.
