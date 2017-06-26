Longtime Trump ally defends qualifica...

Longtime Trump ally defends qualifications for housing job

A longtime Donald Trump ally named chief of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's regional office in New York and New Jersey is defending her qualifications. The agency announced Monday that Lynne Patton, who served as a personal assistant to Trump's son Eric Trump, had been named to the post.

