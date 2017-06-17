Live Stream: Judge declares mistrial ...

Live Stream: Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case

13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Live Stream: Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case USA TODAY network will provide live coverage of this event Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tyP0g6 Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. We're live in Norristown, Pennsylvania as a judge declares a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

