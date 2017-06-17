Live Stream: Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Live Stream: Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case USA TODAY network will provide live coverage of this event Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tyP0g6 Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. We're live in Norristown, Pennsylvania as a judge declares a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl...
|Thu
|joe
|2
|The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa...
|Jun 15
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 15
|Lottery Traitors ...
|143
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|Jun 14
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|Jun 13
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|Jun 13
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC