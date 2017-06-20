Lee Enterprises buying Illinois paper, other publications
Iowa-based Lee Enterprises says it's buying the assets of the Dispatch-Argus daily newspaper across the Mississippi River in Moline, Illinois. The deal announced Monday includes QCOnline.com and related publications serving Moline, Rock Island and other western Illinois communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|Mon
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Milwaukee County sheriff rescinds Homeland Secu...
|Sun
|GEORGE
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl...
|Jun 15
|joe
|2
|The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa...
|Jun 15
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 15
|Lottery Traitors ...
|143
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|Jun 14
|Frogface Kate
|38
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC