Latino and Latin American artists explore the concept of home in LACMA exhibit

The art work of Daniel Joseph Martinez, the west bank is missing: i am not dead, am i, sits on display at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 07, 2017. The art work of 40 Latino and Latin American artists are presented in the exhibition Home- So Different, So Appealing, the first of five exhibitions at LACMA in conjunction with Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.