Latino and Latin American artists exp...

Latino and Latin American artists explore the concept of home in LACMA exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

The art work of Daniel Joseph Martinez, the west bank is missing: i am not dead, am i, sits on display at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 07, 2017. The art work of 40 Latino and Latin American artists are presented in the exhibition Home- So Different, So Appealing, the first of five exhibitions at LACMA in conjunction with Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl... 20 hr joe 2
News The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa... 23 hr USA Today 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Thu Lottery Traitors ... 143
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... Wed Frogface Kate 38
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Tue USA Today 1
News Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student Tue USA Today 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 13 HotnPhx 1,160
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC