Labour advance in UK election inspire...

Labour advance in UK election inspires a Bernie Sanders supporter

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Left-wing, anti-establishment, easily written off -- Texan Colin Kalmbacher sees strong parallels between Bernie Sanders and British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. "Hashtag Bernie would have won," Kalmbacher said, reacting to Labour's surprising showing in Thursday's UK general election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Last Mango in Paris 16 hr USA Today 1
News Russian hackers' election goal may have been sw... 17 hr Gov Corbutt of th... 15
News Ed Rogers, Washington Post: Anemic Comey testim... 18 hr CRsGetReal 1
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) 22 hr Lou 8
News James Comey wasn't the first FBI director to ke... Fri Ronald 3
News Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo... Thu Ms Sassy 3
News In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech ... Jun 7 Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC