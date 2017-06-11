Labour advance in UK election inspires a Bernie Sanders supporter
Left-wing, anti-establishment, easily written off -- Texan Colin Kalmbacher sees strong parallels between Bernie Sanders and British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. "Hashtag Bernie would have won," Kalmbacher said, reacting to Labour's surprising showing in Thursday's UK general election.
