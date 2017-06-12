Kim Kardashian discusses fame, missteps at Forbes summit
In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Kardashian West admits that she's made some mistakes in her life, but the important lesson is not to repeat them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|14 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|17 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Donald Scampi
|142
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|HotnPhx
|1,160
|Sessionsa testimony to Congress Tuesday to be o...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo...
|Jun 10
|corruption spotter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC