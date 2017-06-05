Key developments in Minnesota officer...

Key developments in Minnesota officer's manslaughter trial

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

In this May 30, 2017, file photo, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride in St. Paul, Minn. Closing arguments are set for Monday, June 12, in a Minnesota police officer's manslaughter trial in the death of a black motorist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo... Sat corruption spotter 4
News Stephen Colbert Says Fox News Is Declining Beca... Sat media matters 4 a... 2
News The Last Mango in Paris Jun 9 USA Today 1
News Russian hackers' election goal may have been sw... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 15
News Ed Rogers, Washington Post: Anemic Comey testim... Jun 9 CRsGetReal 1
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Jun 9 Lou 8
News James Comey wasn't the first FBI director to ke... Jun 9 Ronald 3
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC