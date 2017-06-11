Jennifer Lawrence fine after plane incident

The 'Silver Linings Playbook' actress was reportedly travelling from Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday when one of the engines failed at 31,000 feet. Fortunately, the private plane landed safely in Buffalo, New York, and was greeted by multiple emergency vehicles, and a spokesperson for the 26-year-old actress - who had been in Kentucky visiting family - confirmed to E! News that she was unhurt.

