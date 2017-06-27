Ivanka Trump spotlights global human ...

Ivanka Trump spotlights global human trafficking

16 hrs ago

Ivanka Trump, who serves as a top adviser to President Donald Trump, used her platform Tuesday to shine a light on human trafficking, which she called an "ugly stain on civilization." "Combating this crime here in the United States as well as around the globe is in both our moral and our strategic interest," she said at a State Department event unveiling the annual Trafficking in Persons report.

