Ivan Reitman wants Ghostbusters to tour
The 70-year-old filmmaker - who directed the original 1984 movie and its 1989 follow-up - is keen to expand the franchise even further and thinks it would be "really cool" to move the stories outside of New York City and explore different tales and superstitions in other countries. He told Super News Live: "What we've been doing a lot is thinking about the franchise rights for 'Ghostbusters'.
