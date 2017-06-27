Irish approval for Rupert Murdoch's S...

Irish approval for Rupert Murdoch's Sky deal

Rupert Murdoch's 11.7 billion bid to take full control of Sky has been given the green light by regulators in Ireland, leaving the UK's decision as the last remaining hurdle for the deal. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/article35871039.ece/b205a/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-d090a0f7-40f8-42d7-b3f7-6d0b08293855_I1.jpg Rupert Murdoch's 11.7 billion bid to take full control of Sky has been given the green light by regulators in Ireland, leaving the UK's decision as the last remaining hurdle for the deal.

