Irish approval for Rupert Murdoch's Sky deal
Rupert Murdoch's 11.7 billion bid to take full control of Sky has been given the green light by regulators in Ireland, leaving the UK's decision as the last remaining hurdle for the deal. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/article35871039.ece/b205a/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-d090a0f7-40f8-42d7-b3f7-6d0b08293855_I1.jpg Rupert Murdoch's 11.7 billion bid to take full control of Sky has been given the green light by regulators in Ireland, leaving the UK's decision as the last remaining hurdle for the deal.
