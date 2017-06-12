Investigation confirms mall shooting suspect died of suicide
Authorities say an investigation has confirmed the man charged with killing five people at a Washington state mall last year killed himself in jail. The Seattle Times reports 20-year-old Arcan Cetin a sheriff's investigation confirmed a ruling by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner Office that his manner of death on April 16 was suicide.
