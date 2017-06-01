In wake of Chatham tornadoes, Weather Service looks for warning balance
A palm tree lays in the marshland near Fort Pulaski after being knocked over by an EF-2 tornado that ripped through Chatham County on May 23. Debris lines a parking lot and surrounding area after an Advance Auto was hit hard by a tornado in Garden Cty on May 4. The chief meteorologist for the National Weather Service Charleston is defending his agency's efforts to warn the public about an EF-2 tornado that struck the east side of Chatham County last week. Meteorologists have to be deliberate when they issue tornado warnings, said Chief Meteorologist Mike Emlaw, who took the opportunity Wednesday to address some concerns about the office's warning procedures made public last week by Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|20 hr
|Lottery Traitors ...
|105
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,157
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors
|140
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|May 29
|Trump is a joke
|910
|Just don't call it 'climate change': How the go...
|May 28
|USA Today
|1
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
|Rep. Maxine Waters takes impeachment campaign t...
|May 26
|slick willie expl...
|21
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC