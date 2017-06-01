In wake of Chatham tornadoes, Weather...

In wake of Chatham tornadoes, Weather Service looks for warning balance

A palm tree lays in the marshland near Fort Pulaski after being knocked over by an EF-2 tornado that ripped through Chatham County on May 23. Debris lines a parking lot and surrounding area after an Advance Auto was hit hard by a tornado in Garden Cty on May 4. The chief meteorologist for the National Weather Service Charleston is defending his agency's efforts to warn the public about an EF-2 tornado that struck the east side of Chatham County last week. Meteorologists have to be deliberate when they issue tornado warnings, said Chief Meteorologist Mike Emlaw, who took the opportunity Wednesday to address some concerns about the office's warning procedures made public last week by Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman.

