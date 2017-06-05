In Montana, an Election Law Chills Fr...

In Montana, an Election Law Chills Free Speech and Privacy Rightsby...

Now that the special election for the U.S. House seat is over and the eyes of the world might linger on Montana for a moment, I thought now would be a good time to discuss one particularly insidious product of the governor's legacy: the DISCLOSE Act . The law, which the governor cites warmly as a tool for fighting "the corrupting influence of money in politics," is in practice little more than a way to guarantee that politicians, who already have the loudest microphone, can shut down opposing viewpoints and make it harder for citizens to hold lawmakers accountable.

