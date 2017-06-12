ICE nabs teenager hours before his senior prom, days before his graduation ceremony
On the day of his senior prom, Diego Ismael Puma Macancela was cowering in a bedroom closet, hiding from immigration officers as they pounded on doors outside. Puma Macancela, a 19-year-old high school student in Ossining, N.Y., expected the authorities would be looking for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|3 hr
|Lottery Traitors ...
|143
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|Wed
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|HotnPhx
|1,160
|Sessionsa testimony to Congress Tuesday to be o...
|Jun 12
|USA Today
|1
|Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even peo...
|Jun 10
|corruption spotter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC