How The Flint Terror Suspect May Have Debunked The 'Gun Show Loophole'
The man charged with stabbing a police officer, in what could be ruled as terrorism, tried but failed to purchase a firearm shortly before Wednesday's attack at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. Amor Ftouhi, a Tunisian national with Canadian citizenship, tried to purchase a gun at the Gibraltar Trade Center, a massive public market with hundreds of vendors outside Detroit, according to Fox 2 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con...
|5 hr
|Trump forever
|2
|Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita...
|7 hr
|swampmudd
|1
|Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ...
|Sat
|Suezanne
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,165
|Nine questions we have about the Senate health ...
|Jun 22
|KillCommies
|2
|Barbara Harrison - About Us News Story - WRC | ... (Apr '08)
|Jun 21
|Nancy
|87
|In the Trump era, a D.C. group has formed to he...
|Jun 20
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC