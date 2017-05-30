How Megyn Kelly and a Fear the Walking Deada top the what to watch list
In this May 5, 2016 file photo, Megyn Kelly poses for a portrait in New York. Kelly, the Fox News star whose 12-year stint has been marked by upheavals at her network and personal attacks on the campaign trail, is headed to NBC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton
|9 hr
|Stray- Dog
|4
|Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ...
|Fri
|iamcuriousnow
|2
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Fri
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|140
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC