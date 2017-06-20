House Dems question Flynn disclosures...

House Dems question Flynn disclosures of Middle East travel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Two top House Democrats are questioning whether Michael Flynn failed to report a 2015 trip to the Middle East to federal security clearance investigators, a potential omission that could add to the legal jeopardy President Donald Trump's former national security adviser faces over the truthfulness of his statements to authorities and on government documents. The lawmakers - Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y. - said in a letter released Monday that they believe Flynn may have violated federal law by failing to disclose the trip, which they believe involved a proposal to provide nuclear power to several Middle Eastern countries, and any foreign contacts he had during another trip to the region that year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con... 23 hr totallydisgusted 1
News Milwaukee County sheriff rescinds Homeland Secu... Sun GEORGE 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 16 HotnPhx 1,161
News Reports say Mueller probe now examining possibl... Jun 15 joe 2
News The Congressional Shooting Was A Left Wing Assa... Jun 15 USA Today 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 15 Lottery Traitors ... 143
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... Jun 14 Frogface Kate 38
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC