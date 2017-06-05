Hook-handed trucker admits driving death on the A34

'I want to burn the White House down': NSA leaker Reality Winner, 25, is DENIED bail as prosecutors claim she may have stolen more top secret information, was fascinated with Islamic terrorism and planned to play the 'pretty, white girl' card in court BREAKING NEWS: Trump slams Comey's testimony as 'so many false statements and lies' but claims he has been 'completely vindicated' White House demanded House Republicans go on TV channels to defend Trump after Comey's explosive testimony as the President was 'obsessing and watching every channel' What Comey REFUSED to tell us: How the truth about the dirty dossier and the latest on the Flynn probe are still off limits to public hearing Donald Trump Jr tells Sean Hannity that his father's legal mess is over as he calls Russia investigation a '10-month witch hunt' that is 'all passed' Revealed: Girl and her warped boyfriend, 15, murdered her ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.