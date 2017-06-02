Hillary still blaming everyone but he...

Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for losing the election

Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for losing the election

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton takes part in the Women for Women International Luncheon in New York City New York U.S. Ma Hillary Clinton has blamed her unexpected defeat in the United States presidential elections on a variety of factors including Russian meddling, her own party, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the media and "a very broad assumption that I was going to win". Clinton said that in targeting voters online, she was at a disadvantage to Trump because the Republican Party provided him with an extensive database, through an organisation called the Data Trust, that Democrats did not have.

WAR IS A RACKET

Bradenton, FL

#1 6 hrs ago
hillary , trump , koch bros., sheldon adelson and dovid efune aka michael kaydar are zionist stooges.
iamcuriousnow

“Trump-- I follow my instinct”

Since: Mar 11

17,171

Columbus Ohio

#2 6 hrs ago
WAR IS A RACKET wrote:
hillary , trump , koch bros., sheldon adelson and dovid efune aka michael kaydar are zionist stooges.
You need to focusing on your on catastophic Whitehouse denizen who blames everybody else for his own stupidity.

