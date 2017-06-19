'Her hubby is running a Ponzi scheme'...

'Her hubby is running a Ponzi scheme': The FBI is probing Paul...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, poured millions of dollars into real-estate deals brokered by his son-in-law, Jeff Yohai. Those investments came through shell companies that are now being scrutinized by federal investigators, according to The New York Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 12 hr HotnPhx 1,165
News Nine questions we have about the Senate health ... Thu KillCommies 2
News Barbara Harrison - About Us News Story - WRC | ... (Apr '08) Wed Nancy 87
News In the Trump era, a D.C. group has formed to he... Jun 20 USA Today 1
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 144
News Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con... Jun 19 totallydisgusted 1
News Milwaukee County sheriff rescinds Homeland Secu... Jun 18 GEORGE 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,990,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC