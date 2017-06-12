Gunman who shot top GOP congressman had history of arrests
The Illinois man who shot a top Republican congressman and several other people Wednesday while they practiced baseball outside the nation's capital had several minor run-ins with the law in recent years and belonged to a Facebook group called "Terminate the Republican Party." James T. Hodgkinson, 66, was fatally shot by police during the attack.
