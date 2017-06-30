Gunman kills doctor, wounds 6 others in NY hospital rampage

NYPD officers work outside Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, after an incident in which a gunman fired shots inside the hospital, in New York City, US June 30, 2017. Photo: Reuters A doctor who had lost his job at a New York City hospital opened fire with an assault rifle inside the building on Friday, killing another physician and wounding six other people before taking his own life in a burst of apparent workplace-related violence, officials said.

