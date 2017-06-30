Gunman armed with rifle opens fire at...

Gunman armed with rifle opens fire at New York City hospital

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

KNEB received reports of multiple Nebraska State Patrol ... -- A gunman opened fire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Bronx, New York, on Friday, killing one and injuring several others.The suspect, who took his own li... -- This week's efforts on Capitol Hill to ban the U.S. military from using software made by a Moscow-based company under FBI investigation received bipartis... Taking place this week was the 46th University of - Lincoln water tour. It is co-hosted with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... 14 hr Lawrence Wolf 15
News News 11 Mins Ago Top Republican to press for $7... 23 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 60
News Megyn Kelly has drawn fire for interviewing con... Fri C Kersey 6
News At Age 80, Woman Receives Associate Degree From... Thu Lets_Improve_Safety 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 28 Roger 1,167
News Pentagon budget looks like a letdown for milita... Jun 27 Trump is a joke 3
News Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ... Jun 24 Suezanne 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,311 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC