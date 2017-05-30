Grande to return to stage Sunday for Manchester benefit show
In this photo taken on Friday, June 2, 2017 provided by the Manchester Evening News, victim of the Manchester concert blast Lily Harrison hugs singer Ariana Grande during her visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Ho... NEW YORK - Ariana Grande is scheduled to return to the stage Sunday in Manchester, England, for a concert to raise money for victims of a suicide bombing that struck at the end of her last show nearly two weeks ago. A star-studded lineup including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Marcus Mumford and Take That is scheduled to perform at the "One Love Manchester" concert at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton
|4 hr
|Julia
|29
|Hillary still blaming everyone but herself for ...
|11 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|140
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC