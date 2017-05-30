Grande to return to stage Sunday for ...

Grande to return to stage Sunday for Manchester benefit show

In this photo taken on Friday, June 2, 2017 provided by the Manchester Evening News, victim of the Manchester concert blast Lily Harrison hugs singer Ariana Grande during her visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Ho... NEW YORK - Ariana Grande is scheduled to return to the stage Sunday in Manchester, England, for a concert to raise money for victims of a suicide bombing that struck at the end of her last show nearly two weeks ago. A star-studded lineup including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Marcus Mumford and Take That is scheduled to perform at the "One Love Manchester" concert at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground.

