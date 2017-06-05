Gal Gadot was 'born' for Wonder Woman

The 32-year-old former soldier and Miss Israel is currently starring as the superhero in the new DC Comics movie and, although she recently admitted she was toying with the idea of giving up acting altogether, she's thinks the role suits her down to the ground because she can be an example of a "true woman" for young girls. She explained: "I feel I was born to play Wonder Woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.